Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 228,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PFM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.