Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $22.47.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.