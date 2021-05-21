Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,773 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.