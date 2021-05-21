Investors Buy High Volume of Synopsys Put Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,184% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

