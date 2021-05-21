Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,763 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,548% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

