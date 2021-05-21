Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

IOVA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

