Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 141,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,904. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

