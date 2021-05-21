Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $43.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

