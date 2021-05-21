Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 87177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

