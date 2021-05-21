Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. 159,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,218,358 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

