iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.50.

IQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

