iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Lessened by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

