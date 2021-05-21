iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 419,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 51,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

