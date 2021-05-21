iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

