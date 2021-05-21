iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

