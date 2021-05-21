iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 141,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 408,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,944,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

