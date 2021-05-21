iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $188,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.57. 826,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,824,240. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

