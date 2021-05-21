iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $78.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

