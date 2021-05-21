iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,917. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

