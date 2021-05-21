iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

