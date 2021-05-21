iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

