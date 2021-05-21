iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ITOS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 238,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

