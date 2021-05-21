ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ITT worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in ITT by 81.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

