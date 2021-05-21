ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Buys 1,500 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.70 ($1.68). 4,019,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,454. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

