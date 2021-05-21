IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ISEE stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.