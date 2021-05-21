IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ISEE stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

