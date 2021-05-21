IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Daniel R. Rua Sells 60,000 Shares

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IZEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

