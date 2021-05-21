J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Up 0.6%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 1,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of -0.06.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

