J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

JCOM opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

