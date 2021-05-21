Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

