Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,386 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 26.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

CX opened at $8.32 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

