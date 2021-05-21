Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,414 shares of company stock valued at $43,498,467 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $238.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

