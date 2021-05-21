Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.59 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.