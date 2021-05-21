Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of STXB stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $46,220.00. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.