Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL opened at $207.13 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

