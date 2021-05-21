Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

