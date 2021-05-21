Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.