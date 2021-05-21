Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

BIP stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -199.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

