Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 41.7% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $398,661.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00990039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.57 or 0.08261060 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

