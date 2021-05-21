JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.23 ($23.80).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €24.14 ($28.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.44. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

