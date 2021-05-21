JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 242,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

