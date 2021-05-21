JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JD.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

