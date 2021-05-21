Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RadNet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RDNT opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.