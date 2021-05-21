Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

NYSE AMN opened at $89.25 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,222. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

