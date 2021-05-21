Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

PIRS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

