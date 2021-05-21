Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.48%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

