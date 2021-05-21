Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.06.

NYSE NET opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.02 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,920,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 800,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,544,735. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

