Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 189,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

