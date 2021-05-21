Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Carter’s worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,870. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.77%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

