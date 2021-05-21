Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $421.09 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $421,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.