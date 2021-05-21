Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.41. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,022. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

